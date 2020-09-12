President Trump Plans to Give One of His Campaign Offices a Stimulus Check to Keep it From Having to Close

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Saturday, 12 September 2020

image for President Trump Plans to Give One of His Campaign Offices a Stimulus Check to Keep it From Having to Close
These two flags fly over Trump's campaign office in Klanville, Alabama.

KLANVILLE, Alabama – (Satire News) - Reuters is reporting that President Trump has just learned that the GOP campaign office in Klanville may have to close.

The office manager, Titus "Cornbread" Bofeedus, texted the president and told him he needed a stimulus package to keep from having to close the operation down permanently.

Trump reportedly asked him how much money he needed.

Bofeedus answered, “Oh, I put da pencil ta da paper, Prez Trump, and I reckon dat I be needin’ at least $2.7 million.”

POTUS told him that he would have his assistant Mike Pence personally deliver the check for $2.7 million.

When President Trump was told by ABC News that the Klanville office only has one employee, he said that the man is a devoted Trumpian, and he will be rewarded, and that’s that.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpPOTUSPresidential Campaign

