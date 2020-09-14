President Trump Tells Sean Hannity That He Actually Served in Vietnam

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - President Trump made a surprise appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News television show.

He said that he is sick and tired of hearing that he received five military deferments due to his bone spur infections.

The president said that he actually enlisted in the Marine Corps, served in Vietnam, and was even awarded a medal for perfect attendance.

After coming back from a commercial, Hannity told him to tell his audience exactly where in Vietnam he served.

POTUS paused for a second, and said that he was assigned to guard the tiny village of Fu Fluc Fib.

He vividly recalled that, one cold July morning, when the temperature got down to 27 below zero, he caught a North Vietnamese Regular trying to set fire to the village’s rice supply.

Trump said that he quickly jumped on the Viet Cong, and beat him up with a hair brush that he had in his back pocket.

The president then said with a smile that Colonel Donald J. Trump single-handedly saved Fu Fluc Fib’s rice supply.

Hannity asked if, perchance, there was any video of this fierce encounter.

Trump told him that there certainly is, and noted that he has the video stashed in Melania’s underwear drawer.

POTUS then promised that he will release the videotape to the American public at the same time he releases his tax records.