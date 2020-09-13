A weather whistleblower has said that supposedly funny news stories about the weather are now almost as popular as other supposedly funny stories about the US president, Donald Trump.

The claim was made by a contributor to the satirical news website, The Spoof.

President Trump still commands the vast majority of attention on the site, with 15 out of every 20 stories published being written about him, his wife, children, staff, political opponents, or women with whom he has had extra-marital affairs.

The weather comes a close second, however.

In a worldwide sense, President Trump accounts for more than 83% of all news stories written. The Coronavirus comes in second, with 71%, followed by the weather, in third, with 42%.

The Coronavirus has spread to every country on the planet, but appears to have less success in places where the climate is hottest, and is more virulent in those countries that are colder.

Stories about the Manchester United and England footballer Harry Maguire have become less popular since his arrest in Mykonos, where the weather was splendid, every day.

Maguire confirmed the weather was sweltering.

President Trump's favorite weather, especially on the golf course, is bright and sunny, with a fresh, light breeze.