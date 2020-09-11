NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) – There is no anti-Trump group that the Electoral College president hates more than the Lincoln Project.

For one thing, every member is a Republican; and a Republican who knows that Donnie boy has about as much business being the president of the United States, as Trump’s tremendously overweight personal attorney Bill “The Blob” Barr has of gaining another 5 pounds.

The Detroit Daily Divulger quipped that if “Fat Billy” gains anymore weight, he will certainly qualify to be a sumo wrestler.

The Lincoln Project, which was co-founded by George “The Stud” Conway, said that the America taxpayers are paying $7.8 million for Trump’s clothes allowance, $5.2 million for his food allowance, $1.3 million for his hairspray allowance, and $14.9 million for the red MAGA caps that he passes out at his presidential hate campaign pep rallies.

George Conway said that Trump is misappropriating taxpayers money like crazy.

Trump replied that he is the president, and he can spend as much damn money on himself as he wants.

He added that anyone who doesn’t like it can move to Puerto Rico, the South Pole; or to Swampalina, Louisiana.