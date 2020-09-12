NASCAR Suspends Another Driver

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida – (Sports Satire) - Officials at NASCAR have suspended another race car driver after several policy violations.

Racer Mike Wallace, no relation to black NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace, was notified that he has been suspended due to his twitter attacks against vegetarians, rappers, Democrats, and the four black NASCAR fans.

According to Buckaroo Kazoo, with The Turnstile Review, Wallace was also cited for using illegal racing gloves and for having his race car number three inches bigger than NASCAR policy allows.

Kazoo mentioned that Wallace has also been repeatedly told to cover up his tattoo of Confederate General Stonewall Jackson, that’s located on the back of his right ear.

Mike Wallace contacted President Trump about this matter and the president reportedly told him not to worry, and that he will have his own personal attorney, Bill "The Bullfrog" Barr, fix the situation.