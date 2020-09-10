President Trump Reveals in Michael Cohen’s Book That He Loves To Lie and Actually Enjoys it More Than Sex

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 10 September 2020

image for President Trump Reveals in Michael Cohen’s Book That He Loves To Lie and Actually Enjoys it More Than Sex
Michael told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, that if he got 3 years in prison for income tax matters, Trump should get 57.

HICKORY NUTS, North Carolina – (Satire News) - The president took his Presidential Hate Campaign to the Hickory Nuts Capital of the World.

After spewing his standard 82 lies per speech, he closed by saying that he does not understand why the enemy – the Democrats, cannot accept the fact that he is, without a doubt, the smartest man in the solar system.

He was asked by a reporter with USA Today about his former attorney/fixer Michael Cohen’s claim that he loves to lie more than he loves sex.

Trump started coughing. “Look, loser, I never lie. And, truth be told, in all of my 59 years on this planet, I have never lied, and I am certainly not going to start lying now, at the age of 53.”

Michael Cohen's book is titled, “I Know President Donald Trump Better Than Melania, Marla, Ivana, and Stormy All Put Together”.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

