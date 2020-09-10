Bob Woodward Alleges in His Tell-All Book That Trump’s Goal is to Start a Modern-Day Civil War

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 10 September 2020

image for Bob Woodward Alleges in His Tell-All Book That Trump’s Goal is to Start a Modern-Day Civil War
Woodward said that as he was interviewing DJT, he noticed how extremely tiny Trump's hands actually are.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - Famed Watergate reporter and author Bob Woodward joins a long list of writers who have written books on the most amazing president in the history of presidents.

In Woodward's book, titled, "The Liar-in-Chief", he asks Trump if Melania was his favorite wife. Trump said that it was kind of a tie between her and Marla Maples.

The president pointed out that Marla was probably the best kisser, but Melania has that sexy, sultry foreign accent, that makes every sex act seem like it’s a scene from a European pornographic skin flick.

In Chapter 4, Woodward states that polls show that 88% of all Americans truly believe that the president is trying to start a race war between the whites and the blacks.

DJT told Woodward that he really needs to stop listening to Don “Rainbow” Lemon.

Woodward did tell Lemon that the suggestion of a Civil War had come from five sources, Anthony Scaramucci, Michael Cohen, Vladimir Putin, Eric Trump, and Colin Kaepernick.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Bob woodwardDonald TrumpMarla MaplesMelania Trump

