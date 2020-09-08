President Trump Says He’s Not a Racist – He’s Just Selective

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) – President Trump took a quick trip down to Mar-a-Lago to get his teeth cleaned, and to see about hiring a new chauffeur.

While there, he was asked about reports that appeared in The Chicago Daily Wind, that said that 84% of the American people consider him to be a racist.

The President exploded, using several four-letter word expletives, plus the 'N-word' twice.

He said that he wanted to make it perfectly clear that he is not now, nor has he ever been, a racist, a Nazi, an atheist, or a KKK member.

POTUS stressed that what he is, is selective, which he said could be considered to be a first cousin to a racist, but it really isn’t even a member of the immediate racist family.

Trump was quick to point out that he has a golf caddy who is black. He thought for a moment and then added, "Well, actually, he's half-black."

The President noted that LeRoy Prancing Possum's mammy is black, and his daddy is a full-blooded Seminole.

DJT then said that he had to leave, because he had a 5:30 am tee-off time at one of his newly-acquired family-owned golf courses, The King Donald Royal Fairway, located just 1.7 miles from Mar-a-Lago.