President Trump Says He’s Not a Racist – He’s Just Selective

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 8 September 2020

image for President Trump Says He’s Not a Racist – He’s Just Selective
Trump recently told Tucker Carlson that he doesn't have a racist bone in his brain.

MAR-A-LAGO, Florida - (Satire News) – President Trump took a quick trip down to Mar-a-Lago to get his teeth cleaned, and to see about hiring a new chauffeur.

While there, he was asked about reports that appeared in The Chicago Daily Wind, that said that 84% of the American people consider him to be a racist.

The President exploded, using several four-letter word expletives, plus the 'N-word' twice.

He said that he wanted to make it perfectly clear that he is not now, nor has he ever been, a racist, a Nazi, an atheist, or a KKK member.

POTUS stressed that what he is, is selective, which he said could be considered to be a first cousin to a racist, but it really isn’t even a member of the immediate racist family.

Trump was quick to point out that he has a golf caddy who is black. He thought for a moment and then added, "Well, actually, he's half-black."

The President noted that LeRoy Prancing Possum's mammy is black, and his daddy is a full-blooded Seminole.

DJT then said that he had to leave, because he had a 5:30 am tee-off time at one of his newly-acquired family-owned golf courses, The King Donald Royal Fairway, located just 1.7 miles from Mar-a-Lago.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpGolfRacismracists

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more