Alec Baldwin and Kate Upton To Star In A Movie Based On The Book By Stormy Daniels

Stormy revealed in her book that Trump, along with the money, also gave her a brand new Lexus and a labia majora gold ring.

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - The word filtering out of LaLaLand is that President Trump impersonator Alec Baldwin and Big-Size Woman model Kate Upton, have just signed to star in a motion picture based on the book by Donald Trump strumpet Stormy Daniels.

Baldwin said that, as he read the book, he could not believe some of the weird-as-hell things that Trump and his ‘side piece’ did.

He commented that he actually had to put the book down three or seven times to go outside and get some fresh air.

Baldwin said that the part where Trump is jumping up and down on the bed and yelling obscenities in German, while Stormy was balancing a Big Mac between her gigantic maracas (tits) was really hard to visualize.

Meanwhile, Kate Upton, who is also quite endowed in the chumbawumbas (boobs) department, said she had never giggled so much while reading a book.

When asked by the reporter for TMZ to give an example of the book, the wife of Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said that she nearly fell out of her chair when Stormy described Trump’s thingy as looking exactly like a Vienna Sausage.

The movie will co-star Sofia Vergara as Melania Trump, Nicole Kidman as Ivanka Trump, and Gary Busey as Eric Trump.

