It’s Now Official - President Trump Spends Way More Time Denying Things Than He Does on Dealing With the Coronavirus

NEW YORK CITY – (Satire News) - A report that appeared on Fox News clearly shows that President Trump now spends more time denying things he has said than he does in dealing with the Coronavirus pandemic.

Trump denies he said that Neptune is a country. He denies saying that Big Macs are one of the four major food groups, and he denies saying that 14 is not an even number.

Melania's husband has already spent more time playing golf than the combined amount of time spent on the golf course by every American president going back to Thomas Jefferson.

Press Secretary (and doctor?) Kayleigh McEnany defended her boss for the 819th time since March.

The "White House Munchkin" commented to the White House press corps that if Mr. Donald does not play golf the cerebral molecular bacteria in his brain will back up, and it will cause him to do erratic things, such as lie, overeat, insult black people, lie, insult dead soldiers, make up shit, and lie.

Eric Trump let it slip when he was talking to MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, that his daddy is absolutely prone to making up all kinds of shit.