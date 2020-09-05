A Cocaine-Carrying Cat Successfully Climbs Over Trump’s Border Wall

PAPOOSE RATTLE, New Mexico – (Satire News) – Border Patrol agents report that they saw a cat carrying a small backpack scale Trump's Border Wall.

The agents are 99.8% certain that the backpack was filled with cocaine.

They informed a reporter with the local television news station that the cat quickly climbed up the wall, and was over the top, and on the American side in about 4.3 seconds.

The Border Patrol director viewed the video which clearly showed that it was a huge gray-colored cat, who had the biggest muscles he had ever seen on a domestic cat.

When asked by the reporter why they did not shoot the cat, the director replied: "because there was no way of knowing that the cat was carrying illegal drugs."

He pointed out that, just three months ago, agents did catch a similar-looking cat after it slipped and hurt its ears.

The agents inspected the cat’s backpack and found that it was carrying 47 avocados, which they said are not illegal.

Meanwhile, when Trump found out about the cocaine backpacking cat he called the Border Patrol director and told him that next time his agents better shoot the animal, and he doesn't care if it’s a "First in Show" winner.