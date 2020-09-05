A Cocaine-Carrying Cat Successfully Climbs Over Trump’s Border Wall

Funny story written by Abel Rodriguez

Saturday, 5 September 2020

image for A Cocaine-Carrying Cat Successfully Climbs Over Trump’s Border Wall
This is "Cokey," who Border Patrol agents figure has probably carried about $13 million in cocaine into the USA.

PAPOOSE RATTLE, New Mexico – (Satire News) – Border Patrol agents report that they saw a cat carrying a small backpack scale Trump's Border Wall.

The agents are 99.8% certain that the backpack was filled with cocaine.

They informed a reporter with the local television news station that the cat quickly climbed up the wall, and was over the top, and on the American side in about 4.3 seconds.

The Border Patrol director viewed the video which clearly showed that it was a huge gray-colored cat, who had the biggest muscles he had ever seen on a domestic cat.

When asked by the reporter why they did not shoot the cat, the director replied: "because there was no way of knowing that the cat was carrying illegal drugs."

He pointed out that, just three months ago, agents did catch a similar-looking cat after it slipped and hurt its ears.

The agents inspected the cat’s backpack and found that it was carrying 47 avocados, which they said are not illegal.

Meanwhile, when Trump found out about the cocaine backpacking cat he called the Border Patrol director and told him that next time his agents better shoot the animal, and he doesn't care if it’s a "First in Show" winner.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
border wallCocaineDonald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more