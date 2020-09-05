President Trump Denies That He’s a Member of the KKK

CATFISH MEOW, North Carolina – (Satire News) – The President is saying that an article that appeared in the Oxnard Obligatory Observer newspaper is totally and positively false.

The story written by Rex T. Narragansett states that DJT first joined the Ku Klux Klan back in September of 1994.

The story reports that he is up-to-date on his yearly dues, and he recently got fitted for a new robe and hood, since he has gained 73 pounds in just the last seven months.

POTUS said that not only is he not a KKK charter member, he has never heard of the KKK, nor does he even know what those initials stand for.

Trump read the Oxnard Obligatory Observer piece and told his BFF Sean Hannity that he counted 43 lies in the 191-word article.

The President added that he wants the American people, including the wonderful blacks, to know that he is also not a member of the American Nazi Party, the White Lives Matter movement, The Crackers of Georgia Guild, or even the Rich Lives Matter group.