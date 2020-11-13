The Auntie Anne Pretzel Company in a Budget Tightening Move Says They Are Cutting Back on Salt Grains

LANCASTER, Pennsylvania – (Satire News) – ABC News and CNN have both recently reported that the pretzel business is booming.

Sales of the salt-covered pastry have already surpassed the national sales of Fried Spinach, Emu-Meat Hot Dogs, and Enchiladas-on-a-Stick.

Executives with Auntie Anne have announced that, in a budget-tightening move, they have decided to cut back 7 grains of salt on each pretzel.

They estimate that this little move, alone, will mean a net saving of $3.9 million per year.

Auntie Anne has divulged that they have perfected a much healthier grain of salt, which actually has 81% less sodium.

Auntie Anne's is thrilled to announce that they have just signed a $6.4 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys.