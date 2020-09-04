Wikileaks Announces That it is Planning on Dumping Hundreds of Explicit Photos of President Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - A well-known White House insider is saying that the President is in a horrendously horrible mood, after learning from son Eric, that Wikileaks has just announced an up-coming public photo dump.

Trump, who, four years ago, urged Wikileaks to dump hundreds of photos of Hillary Clinton dressed in a skimpy bikini swimsuit, now says that Wikileaks sucks, and he will see about having them permanently shut down.

A Wikileaks rep said that she has seen the photos of Trump wearing such things as a Pocahontas Indian headdress with a jock strap, a Tennessee Titans football helmet with a three inch hula skirt, and a pair of Miley Cyrus crotch-less panties with a red MAGA cap and a Dracula Sucks sweatshirt.

The rep who has seen most of the photos that are being dumped, said that she feels that once first lady Melania feasts her Slovenian eyes on some of the more explicit photos, she will most probably pack her bags and move out of the White House, and back to her Trump Tower mansion faster than her husband can say “Ivanka.”