Political Pundits Say The Double-Haters Will Vote For Joe Biden

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 31 August 2020

image for Political Pundits Say The Double-Haters Will Vote For Joe Biden
Many voting precincts will be setting up their voting booths in old abandoned Sears Roebuck Retail Stores.

CHICAGO – (Satire News) - The political clock is tick-tocking away, and it's just mere weeks before the presidential election arrives, and many say it can’t get here quick enough.

Reuters is reporting that both campaigns are confident that each one is going to be victorious.

GOP campaign manager Peter “Pepe” Von Vixen, says that he is so positive that Trump is going to be re-elected that he has made a $45,000 bet with his maternal grandmother.

The Biden camp has said that they are so sure of a Biden victory that they are already making plans to take down all the White House portraits of President Andrew Jackson, who was one of the biggest racists of all time.

Meanwhile, Reuters has learned that the President recently met with a golf course architect about putting in a two-hole golf course, in back of the White House.

Both campaigns have made note of the fact that the double-haters, those who do not like Trump nor Biden, will most likely vote for Biden.

MSNBC pointed out that the reason is because Biden hates golf, so therefore those double-haters will vote for Biden, since they say he won’t be spending every other day out on the links like Trump does.

Comedy spoof news topics
2020 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpGolfVice-President Joe Biden

