The RNC Moderators Diamond and Silk Are Still Trying to Find a Black Singer or a Black Band to Perform at President Trump’s Convention

CHICAGO – (Satire News) - President Trump says he is thrilled that his two biggest black supporters, Diamond and Silk, have agreed to be the moderators for his beautiful convention.

MSNBC is reporting that the two Aunt Tomasinas, who are Trump advisers, talked to La Toya Jackson about performing at the RNC convention.

Michael Jackson's little sister said she's already booked to perform at a Popeye’s Chicken Restaurant in Shreveport, Louisiana.

Diamond then called Beyonce, who replied, "Hell, no. Hell, hell, hell, NO!" [CLICK].

Undaunted, Diamond then contacted Yo Yo Afro Woke, The Fa Shizzle Ma Nizzle Chumpz, and Black Kitty Meow Meow.

Yo Yo told them that he hates Trump more than he hates poison, and the Chumpz said that they’ll be busy shooting a commercial for Dreadlocks 7-Day Spray.

But Black Kitty Meow Meow said that he would be extremely honored to perform at President Trump’s convention.

TMZ mentioned to Diamond and Silk if they knew that Black Kitty Meow Meow is considered to be the black gay Elton John.

Diamond quickly contacted Meow Meow and told him that Trump said never mind, because he'd rather have Scott Baio instead.