Caitlyn Jenner Reveals That President Trump Came on to Her

HOLLYWOOD – (Satire News) - Caitlyn, the former Bruce Jenner, Olympic champion and Wheaties box adorner, has made a startling revelation.

The transgender Tinsel Town diva told Fox News that, just after Trump won the Electoral College election, he called her up and asked to meet with her.

The two arranged to meet at the Boom-Boom Lounge in Trump Tower. Jenner said that as they were sitting at their table, the president suddenly reached underneath the table and grabbed her knee.

Caitlyn said that Trump told her that she sure had a boney knee. Jenner recalls telling him, “That’s not my knee, Bozo face.”

He said Trump laughed, he laughed, and three people who were sitting at the next table who overheard also laughed.

Trump suddenly got a phone call from Melania, and he had to cut their dinner date short.

Caitlyn told Fox News that Donald told her he would call her and set up another date in a week or so.

Jenner said that Trump autographed a dinner napkin and gave it to her. It read “To CJ. I think you’re pretty – not as pretty as Melania, Marla, or Stormy, but you’ll do; especially in the dark.”