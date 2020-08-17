Trump Circus To Go On The Road In The New Year

There was exciting news for lovers of the Big Top last night, when it was announced that the world-famous Donny Trump Circus would be 'hitting the road' for an extensive 51-state tour starting in the New Year.

Mr. Trump, expecting to be freed from his current obligations by early November, tweeted that the family concern will be appearing in all major US cities, with the first performance in New York on January 32nd.

The circus features Mr. Trump as Ringmaster, clown, trapeze artist, lion tamer, firebreather, strongman, juggler, and magician, and other members of his family assist.

His good lady wife, Melania, appears in a sequin-studded leotard in Mr. Trump's knife-throwing act, and his children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka pull on the heart strings, as they pedal around the ring on three tiny tricycles, like monkeys, whilst their trainer - Trump - throws them bananas.

There is also an act where Trump invites a lady assistant to lie in a wooden box while he saws through it with a chainsaw. A different lady assistant is needed for each show.

Other acts in the circus include the Mexican Suarez family, who, miraculously, scale a 50-meter wall, weighed-down by their entire possessions, and, for the delight of spectators, a troupe of urchin children can be seen screaming in cages for their mommies and daddies.

The circus may also embark on a worldwide tour, depending on the public reaction at home.