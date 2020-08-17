The Steele Dossier: Garbanzo Beans And Chick Pea

Funny story written by Dr. Billingsgate

Monday, 17 August 2020

image for The Steele Dossier: Garbanzo Beans And Chick Pea
Chick Pea

BILLINGSGATE POST: Lost in the Inspector General report about the FBI’s investigation into Trump-Russia collusion, a newly declassified footnote shows that the FBI’s main source for its collusion allegation - Christopher Steele - was known to be a lying, dog-faced pony soldier by high-ranking FBI officials, providing further evidence that Trump’s activities during a 2013 trip to Moscow were falsified, and the result of Russian Intelligence.

The infamous Steele dossier, which was used to legitimize three FISA warrants, included salacious information that Donald Trump had a couple of Russian honey pots in his hotel room who discharged their golden goodies on a bed, said to have been slept on by Barack and Michelle Obama.

Horticultural experts who examined the evidence were less than convinced after examining the bed coverings.

Dr. Greenstone, head of Kansas State University Agriculture School, said in his report:

“The FBI evidently doesn’t know beans about this. What we found on the bedspread were garbanzo beans, not chick pea.”

Slim: “The chick peas have come home to roost.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. Don’t leave out the black-eyed peas. They matter, too.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
Donald TrumpFBIFISAMichael Steele

