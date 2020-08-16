Trump Denies That Melania is Voting For Joe Biden

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - President Trump is furious at a report by CNN’s Don Lemon, that stated that Melania told one of the White House cooks that she is going to be voting for Joe Biden.

Melania reportedly said that she considered who would best represent her “Be Best” program, and Biden won hands down.

The First Lady knows that, when Donaldo finds out, he will probably start screaming and making all kinds of animal noises.

Melania says that she doesn't care, because, after 15 years with the circus clown, she has gotten used to it.

The First Lady shook her head and added: “Dam eat! Eat seems like ease been more like 25 jeers.”

When Lemon asked Melania if she was still thinking about divorcing the President once he leaves office, she grinned and replied, “Oh jes, dat ease for chur, Lemon bro.”