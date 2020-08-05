Trump comments on world affairs with FOX News on the golf course in Virginia

Funny story written by joseph k winter

Wednesday, 5 August 2020

image for Trump comments on world affairs with FOX News on the golf course in Virginia
Mr. Trump: "Read my lips! When I say ORDER that means Executive Order, got it?"

Last weekend, FOX News caught up with Mr. Trump and his entourage on the front nine of one of Mr. Trump's golf courses.

FOX: Nice shot, sir! Bit of a blooper tho.

Mr. President: Look, a three wood's not a driver, okay? I got at least 175 yards out of that. Nice arc, am I right?

Entourage: One sixty two, sir.

Mr. President: Not bad, not bad. Now what is it you wanted to ask me?

FOX: How would you say things are going for the nation at this point, sir, with the economy and all?

Mr. President: The main problem is with all these pansy commie governors and mayors out west. Now, how about that!

FOX: Nice hook, sir.

Mr. President: A hook always brings more yards.

FOX: But into that clump of woods, though. That's OB, I believe.

Mr. President: Entourage, am I out of bounds?

Entourage: There is no OB for the president, sir. Executive privilege.

Mr. President: And, you know, there's also executive order. Now let me tell you--

Entourage: This is a par three hole, Mr. President. Don't use your driver.

Mr. President: I'm working on executive orders to stop mail-in ballots in Nevada—in fact, stop mail-ins for all the states--let 'em get in line as usual; I'm also gonna ban TikTok; take away the payroll tax; bring fairness to Big Tech--”

Entourage: Wow, Mr. President. Good one!

Mr. President: You saw that, I hope! Damn close to a hole in one!

FOX: You hit the stick and bounced away, Mr. President. Fourteen feet. Think you can nail it?

Mr. President: Damn right! Enough of these three putt greens!

Entourage: Four putts on the last par three, Mr. President.

Mr. President: And let me tell you something else. I will use executive order to cancel the election! I need another shot!

FOX: Like taking a mulligan, you mean?

Mr. President: Damn right! It will take me another four years so we can deal with China, Iran, Afghanistan, Germany, and all the rest.

Entourage: Wrong tee box, Mr. President. You're now on hole number ten.

Mr. President: I love it! The mulligan presidency! My base will go wild!

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Comedy spoof news topics
2020 Presidential ElectionDonald TrumpFOX NewsTrump presidency

