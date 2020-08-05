President Trump Has Cancelled His Scheduled Campaign Rally in Alabama

TATER TOT, Alabama – (Political Satire) - A representative with the Trump Campaign Rally Committee has informed the news media that the planned pep rally in Tater Tot has been cancelled.

The pep rally was to have been held in the Governor George Corley Wallace Convention Hall, but due to the air conditioner going out, the event has been cancelled.

The janitor of the hall says that, without the A/C, the temperature in the hall can get up to 113 degrees.

The event was sponsored by the Grand Exalted Alabama Order of the Knights of the Blooming Begonia Chapter of the Ku Klux Klan.

A spokesperson for the group has said that they will issue all of those who had purchased $8 tickets a gift certificate in that amount, which can be used at either one of the two local Piggly Wiggly Grocery Stores in Tater Tot.