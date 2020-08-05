Hope Hicks Denies That She Is Pregnant With President Trump’s Baby

CHICAGO – (Fake News) - Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was visiting the Windy City, where she had an appointment with her gynecologist.

All week the news media has been speculating that Miss Hicks may be with child. And the child’s daddy could allegedly be none other than the “Grabber-in-Chief”, Donald J. Trump.

It is no secret that DJT has never salivated over another woman the way he does over Hope Hicks, who, it cannot be denied, is a very beautiful woman.

In fact, in an unofficial poll that was taken of 47 male White House staffers, Hope was named the most beautiful and sexiest woman in the White House.

Hicks beat out Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, by, as they say down in West Texas, a country mile.

Hope told reporters that she is not pregnant with Trump’s baby or anyone else’s baby, including Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon, Rob Porter, and Mike Pence.

When the President was asked if Hope was having his baby, he smiled and replied that it’s yet another hoax, another never-ending witch hunt, and some more colluded collusion.

He then asked if it was a boy or girl.