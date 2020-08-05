Hope Hicks Denies That She Is Pregnant With President Trump’s Baby

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Wednesday, 5 August 2020

image for Hope Hicks Denies That She Is Pregnant With President Trump’s Baby
Pundits say that when Melania divorces her husband, it will set the stage for Hope to be the 4th Mrs. Donald Trump.

CHICAGO – (Fake News) - Former White House communications director Hope Hicks was visiting the Windy City, where she had an appointment with her gynecologist.

All week the news media has been speculating that Miss Hicks may be with child. And the child’s daddy could allegedly be none other than the “Grabber-in-Chief”, Donald J. Trump.

It is no secret that DJT has never salivated over another woman the way he does over Hope Hicks, who, it cannot be denied, is a very beautiful woman.

In fact, in an unofficial poll that was taken of 47 male White House staffers, Hope was named the most beautiful and sexiest woman in the White House.

Hicks beat out Ivanka Trump, Melania Trump, and Kimberly Guilfoyle, by, as they say down in West Texas, a country mile.

Hope told reporters that she is not pregnant with Trump’s baby or anyone else’s baby, including Corey Lewandowski, Steve Bannon, Rob Porter, and Mike Pence.

When the President was asked if Hope was having his baby, he smiled and replied that it’s yet another hoax, another never-ending witch hunt, and some more colluded collusion.

He then asked if it was a boy or girl.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Corey LewandowskiDonald TrumpHope HicksWhite House

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more