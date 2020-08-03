Popular Porn Star Ariana Marie Has Decided To Run For Governor of Texas

DALLAS – (Satire News) - One of the pornographic world's most popular actresses has decided that she is throwing her 38-DD bra into the ring.

Ariana Marie has starred in such epic porn movies as “Gang Bangin' Up In Bangor”, “The Bikini Line Tattooist", and "The Misadventures of Landing Strip Stella”.

The 37-year-old actress told a reporter with The National Enquirer that, being a resident of the Lone Star state, she's become fed up with the horrendously inept job of governing that Governor Greg “The Dork” Abbott has done.

She mentioned that Abbott (aka the Trump ass-kisser) is considering selling the Alamo to a group of Chinese investors, who want to put a McDonalds restaurant inside the historic church/fortress.

Miss Marie also criticized Abbott’s strange obsession with wanting to deport all of the Mescalero Apaches who are living in Texas back to India.

Ariana has said that, when she kicks Abbott's ass out of the Governor’s mansion, she is going to have “The Weasel” arrested and exiled to the coldest part of the South Pole."