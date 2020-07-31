Many People Are Saying That Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson Are Both Sweating Up a Storm

NEW YORK CITY – (Television Satire) - Now that Ed Henry has been fired from Fox News for a medley of inappropriate sexual harassment charges, insiders are saying that Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson will soon be exiting the Fox revolving door as well.

A source inside Fox News revealed that both Sean and Tucker are worried-as-hell, and are both sweating up a storm that many in the know are saying could end up becoming a category 5 hurricane.

One who is in the know at the Unfair & Unbalanced network, stated that Jesse Watters and Greg Gutfeld are both chomping at the bit to take Hannity and Carlson’s places.

Watters said that he heard that one of the things they have on Carlson are photos of him dressed as a Bolshoi ballerina.

Watters said that he has seen Tucker do a pirouette, and he looked quite feminine doing it.

Gutfeld revealed that he once saw Sean and Megyn Kelly simulating the hokey-pokey out in a Fox News parking garage.

He revealed that Sean was playing the glockenspiel and Megyn was playing the mouth organ (harmonica).

Meanwhile, President Trump has already said that he only met Hannity once, at a Jack-in-the-Box in the Bronx, and he has only seen Gutfeld on the television commercial that Gutty recently filmed for Preparation H.