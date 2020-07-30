A North Korean Satellite Has Landed in a Kansas Cornfield

WICHITA, Kansas – (Spoof News) - A corn farmer, whose farm is located seven miles west of Wichita, has informed the local authorities about a strange-as-hell happening.

Max Wafer, 63, told a reporter with Fox News, that as he was rotating the crops, he came upon a weird-looking contraption.

He described the weird-looking whatchamacallit, as being a cross between a soda vending machine and an ATM machine.

Wafer, said that he sic’d his two Rottweilers on the strange doohickey, like he does with possums, woodchucks, and an occasional stray ostrich.

He pointed out that the dogs bit the hell out of the thingamabob, but it just laid there like a chicken that has just been poked by a rooster.

A deputy with the Wichita Police Department soon showed up and after taking 40 or more photos, was able to ascertain that the doodad was in fact a North Korean Satellite.

When asked how he could be so sure, he pointed to some writing on the bottom of the satellite which read, “This is a North Korean Satellite. If Found, Please Return to President Kim Jong-un.”