President Trump's Bone Spurs Are Clearly Getting Worse

Funny story written by Fannin Fabriano

Friday, 31 July 2020

image for President Trump's Bone Spurs Are Clearly Getting Worse
The photographer sneezed as he snapped the photo, but one can see the bone spur effects on Trump's right foot.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - Everyone knows that the president avoided having to go to Vietnam by falsely claiming that he had bone spurs, which, as everyone knows, was a totally fabricated lie.

But, as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, because now, some medical experts are reporting that POTUS does actually have bone spurs – and big mama ones at that.

As the photo clearly shows, the man who lies as much as hummingbirds hum, is having trouble keeping his right foot in a straight position.

The New York Times reported that Secret Service agents have been told to try and block his right foot from the public view as much as possible.

Trump’s paramour, Stormy Daniels, mentioned in her book “The Honest Truth About Me and Spanky” that Donald accidentally twisted his right ankle one evening when she was spanking him with a rolled up Wall Street Journal.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
bone spursDonald TrumpNew York TimesStormy Danielswall street journal

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more