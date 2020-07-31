President Trump's Bone Spurs Are Clearly Getting Worse

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Satire News) - Everyone knows that the president avoided having to go to Vietnam by falsely claiming that he had bone spurs, which, as everyone knows, was a totally fabricated lie.

But, as the saying goes, be careful what you wish for, because now, some medical experts are reporting that POTUS does actually have bone spurs – and big mama ones at that.

As the photo clearly shows, the man who lies as much as hummingbirds hum, is having trouble keeping his right foot in a straight position.

The New York Times reported that Secret Service agents have been told to try and block his right foot from the public view as much as possible.

Trump’s paramour, Stormy Daniels, mentioned in her book “The Honest Truth About Me and Spanky” that Donald accidentally twisted his right ankle one evening when she was spanking him with a rolled up Wall Street Journal.