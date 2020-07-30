Neil Young Says President Trump Needs to Stop Stealing His Creative Work

LOS ANGELES – (Music Satire) - Neil Young, a singer-songwriter, who gained fame back in the 1970s with the heavy-partying band, Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young, is fed up with President Trump’s unmitigated, downright stealing of his creative work.

Young states that Trump is nothing but a white-privileged, pillaging, plundering thief, who is a pitiful, pathetic lowlife just like Milli Vanilli, who were known as the Fake Lip Syncing Duo.

Young, who is noted for his amazing one-string leads, had demanded that the Trump campaign stop using his songs “Rockin’ In The Free World”, “Cowgirl In The Sand”, and “When I Grabbed Her By Her Taco She Started Hollering Ole! Ole! Ole!”

The Canadian singer even sent a text message to First Lady Melania Trump, asking her to, please, tell her hard-headed husband that he needs to pick campaign songs written by Republican singers.

The former CSN&Y member replied that the POTUS lotus can pick from dozens of songs by the likes of GOPers Lee Greenwood, Toby Keith, "Hillbilly" Hank, Ted Nugent, Kid Rock, or even Scott Baio.