Kellyanne Conway’s Anti-Trump Daughter is Back and With a Vengeance!

Friday, 31 July 2020

image for Kellyanne Conway’s Anti-Trump Daughter is Back and With a Vengeance!
A White House staff member overheard Kellyanne telling Trump that she may end up putting her daughter up for adoption.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Fake News) - The president’s chief counsel and head adviser has just learned that her daughter, Claudia, is back attacking DJT with an unrelenting vengeance.

Young Claudia recently had her cell phone taken away by her mommy, because she was hitting POTUS with everything but the kitchen sink.

CNN's Anderson Cooper reported that, within 48 hours, FedEx had delivered 119 cell phones addressed to Claudia from all over the country.

Howard Stern has called Miss Claudia, the female teenage version of the “Bully-in-Chief”.

Stern added that the president has clearly shown that he is one of those types of insecure, hate-filled punks, who love to dish it out, but who can’t take it.

The teenage princess has called Trump everything from an “Orange-Headed Fear-Monger” to a “Vulgarian Nazi” to simply “Stormy’s Sugar Daddy”.

Fox News is reporting that Kellyanne has aged about six years in just the past six days.

Meanwhile, Claudia’s daddy, George Conway, founder of the anti-Trump group, the Lincoln Project, was overheard saying, “Yes!!! That’s my little girl.”

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

