NYT: “Biden’s Nose Better Able To Sniff Out Virus.”

BILLINGSGATE POST: A recent national poll taken by the NYT revealed that 90 percent of those responding said that Joe Biden was better equipped to sniff out the Coronavirus.

In the semi-blind test, which was conducted by the Times, individuals were shown the snouts of both Biden and Trump, plus that of an anteater. Then the respondent was asked to identify which nose belonged to whom, and which one was the most likely to sniff out COVID 19.

Interestingly, 9 out of 10 correctly identified the snout of the anteater as the one most likely to sniff the virus out. However, when asked which snout belonged to whom, confusion was evident, with most choosing Biden as the snoutee.

In a sidelight to the story, some of the ladies who had recently had their hairdo sniffed by Biden, said that they were unable to identify his proboscis when it was shown in a lineup.

Slim: “Maybe he was wearing a mask.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. I think you sniffed out the problem.”