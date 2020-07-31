Why are right-wingers such fervent conspiracy nuts?

Conspiracy theories have been around since before the age of mass communication. In fact, before the days of printed media, the conspiracy theory was often the only way of learning about the latest worldwide events.

In the 14th century, most British people believed that the bubonic plague was a hoax, until it reached their own villages and towns.

In the modern world, the picture is very different. Everything is accused of being bullshit, and there are lunatic websites for every crazy theory - from people who disbelieve the Moon landings, to people who believe that Donald Trump is a competent President.

Yet today, almost all conspiracy nuts are on the right-wing. Why should this happen? Professor Geoff Hitler has the surprising answer. "Most right-wingers are already conspiracy nuts," he said.

He explained, "The average right winger in modern day America believes that massive tax cuts for billionaires will enrich everybody. They really are that stupid! By believing that pile of manure, they have already fallen for one of the biggest conspiracy theories around."

So, it is not that right-wingers are more susceptible to conspiracy theories, but that people who are likely to believe in conspiracy theories are more likely to fall for the horseshit that the right wing calls policy in modern America.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

