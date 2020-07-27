An Enterprising Woman Is Making a Killing Selling C-19 Masks Made out of Her Bras

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee – (Funny news story) Reports coming out of the Volunteer State say that, due to the scarcity of medical masks, some citizens have resorted to making masks out of women’s underwear.

A reporter with the History Channel spoke with Reggie Buckenboro, who said that his live-in girlfriend, Dotttie “Peaches” Mitzenhaufer, was a seamstress, and she had taken 45 of her brassieres, and had sewn them into eye-catching, sexy medical masks.

Buckenboro says that he is proud of his girlfriend, who put the bra masks on eBay and sold every one of them within 17 minutes.

He added that each bra comes with instructions, and is personally autographed by “Peaches”.

The couple said that they are now asking female relatives, friends, co-workers, neighbors, and even strangers, to donate some of their bras, so that Dottie can make some more.

Buckenboro mentioned that his woman will donate 25 cents for each bra mask sold to a local food bank that will deliver food to stay-at-homers, shelter-in-placers, and, as they say in Florida and the Carolinas, hunker-downers.