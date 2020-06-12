Ireland Tells The Heavy Metal Band, The C-19, To Change It’s Name

DUBLIN – Ireland’s Department of Decency in Naming has just informed the popular Irish heavy metal band, C-19, that they will have to change their band name.

Band frontman Doolin Tipperary, asked why in the world would they have to change it.

He was told that the IDDN had decided that after receiving 43,000 complaints that the name would be changed.

Tipperary was told that the IDDN was not asking them to change the name, they were actually demanding them to change it.

“And if we don’t?”

The spokesperson shook his head and told him that they would be fined $200,000, they would be imprisoned for three months, and their wives and/or girlfriends would all be extradited to Guatemala.

“So how does the name WD-40 sound”? Tipperary asked.

“Splendid, that’ll work mate.”