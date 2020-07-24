President Trump Says He is Cancelling The Republican National Convention Due to Possible Hurricanes

WASHINGTON, D.C. (Fake News) – The Electoral College president has just announced that he has decided to cancel the RNC convention that was to have taken place in the pretty, hurricane-prone town of Jacksonville, Florida.

POTUS said that the reason for the cancellation is because many of the nation's meteorologists have said that Florida could be hit by as many as six hurricanes between now and election day.

Trump said that he does not want to possibly subject his devoted and easily-influenced base to having their trucks and Confederate flags blown into the Atlantic Ocean on one side, and the Gulf of Peru on the other side.

Dr Yang Fu Fi has once again reminded the president that, if he does not start settling down and quit being so mean, so hateful, and such a pathetically pitiful excuse for a president, he is going to turn into one big gigantic orange ball of stress.

The highly-respected White House physician also pointed out that the president is getting to the point where men in white jumpsuits, are going to grab him and forcefully transport him to the Mount Sinus Mental Institute for the Pathologically Looney.