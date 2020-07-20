Trump Honors Hillary By Wearing Pink Pantsuit At Rally

BILLINGSGATE POST: In a display of chivalry not seen since he defeated Hillary in 2016, Donald Trump was photographed wearing a replica of the cheap, polyester pink pantsuit that Hillary wore when she electrified her adoring followers by doing the Rhumba at a money-raising dinner hosted by Harvey Weinstein four years ago..

Showing her backside to the guests who paid $120,000 a plate for a catered barbecue turkey leg and a bowl of chili, she Rhumbad the night away.

One pundit described the virtuoso performance: “Wow and Double Wow! For a minute, I thought that I was watching two Bulldogs fighting for a porkchop in a gunnysack. Her buttocks were rumbling, Dude.”

Trump, who was at a rally Wednesday in Toledo, Ohio, paid tribute to Hillary by wearing a copy of the pink pantsuit that she favored during the debates which preceded the election in 2016.

With thousands of his rabid followers screaming; “TAKE 'EM OFF! TAKE 'EM OFF!”, Trump turned his backside to the crowd, and pulled down the bottoms of his pantsuit, revealing his patriotic skivvies, which were emblazoned with the red, white and blue.

Needless to say, the crowd went absolutely bonkers.

Slim: “The symbolism of that is breathtaking.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. It could have been even more breathtaking if he didn’t wear skivvies.”