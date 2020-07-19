President Trump Denies That He Took $6 Million From The Military Defense Fund and Donated it to the White Lives Matter Organization

BANGOR, Maine – The President took a break from golfing to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremonies at a White Lives Matter-sponsored hotel.

The name of the hotel is The King Trump Inn. POTUS wants everyone to know that he had nothing to do with the name choice, and said that his son Eric named it.

The President said that Trump Jr. wanted to call it The Trump Family Hotel, but his cousin Mary Trump, the writer, said that she did not want her name associated with the illegal, racist hotel.

Meanwhile, the Vox Populi News Agency is reporting that the President secretly took $6 million from the U.S. Military Defense Fund.

He then turned around, and, within six hours, he donated it to the White Lives Matter group, which is headed by his little ass-kisser, Scott Baio.

Vox Populi asked Trump about his niece, Mary Trump’s, book, which sold one million copies just in its first day.

He said that he does not read books, and that he has never heard of this Mary Trump woman who says that he used to bounce her on his knee.

Trump said that it was impossible, because he has bone spurs on his knees the size of prunes.