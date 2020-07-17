HELL To The REDSKINS: Change Name To WASHINGTON EUNUCHS

BILLINGSGATE POST: It has been a bad week for Washington Redskins owner, Dan Snyder. Just after bending over and taking it in the shorts by agreeing to change the name of his beloved team, 15 maidens came out of their teepees to claim they were sexually harassed while employed by the NFL team.

Just Monday, the team officially announced it will retire its longtime racist nickname. Before this harassment claim came out, it was speculated that Snyder would merely reverse the lettering on all of the jerseys and memorabilia to read WASHINGTON “DERSNIKS ,” and provide everyone with reverse mirrors; thus appeasing both the Native Americans who opposed the name, and die-hard fans who loved the old moniker.

However, with this new revelation that his staff sexually harassed former female employees, one who claimed that she was told that she had, among other things, “ramshackle ovaries and clapboard breasts”, Snyder said he would put an end to this abhorrent behavior by only hiring men - including coaches and players - who had had their testicles removed; this, in order to make them more efficient, as they would not be distracted by lust or sexual matters. And, just for further emphasis, he stated, “the new name of the team will be the EUNUCHS, so to reflect this change of policy.“

Slim: “'Bout time the NFL stopped offending, and started playing.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. I can see a problem signing players and coaches.”