Alien Takeover: Trump, Politicians, and the Coronavirus

Physicist, parapsychologist, and ufologist, Dr. Stanton Marrs, has an explanation for the mess the United States finds itself in.

“On one level, it’s easy to blame Trump and politicians, in general, for the COVID-19 disaster, and our nation’s pervasive political unrest. Obviously, we are not on a good path. At another level, there’s a deeper explanation that exonerates Trump and the other misfits who appear to be running our country.”

According to Marrs, what’s really happened, is that aliens have taken over. Marrs has been studying UFO and alien activity for the past half century, and notes that the dramatic increase in their interest in earthlings indicates a possible alien takeover of our planet.

“You look at what’s going on, and you have to wonder if Trump, Biden, Pelosi, and so many others are in ‘outer space’, so to speak. I don’t think that’s the case.”

He went on:

“The problem is not that they are in outer space. The problem is that outer space is in them.”

Marrs explained:

“Aliens have the ability to take over your mind in a way that is similar to the way that a hacker can take over your computer. They’ve obviously hijacked a bunch of politicians’ minds. I’m worried, because I am afraid they are taking over. Maybe I’m wrong. Hopefully, they are just playing with us.”

“That’s an interesting theory,” I said, “but is it true?”

“I’m trained as a theoretical physicist,” explained Marrs. “We don’t look for truth so much as we look for the best explanation that the data supports; hopefully, the best explanation is the true one, but we’re always open to a better explanation.”

Dr. Marrs then asked me a concluding question:

“Can you offer a better explanation for current events?”