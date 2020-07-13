Rumours that MACA will be launched this fall to maintain the recently boosted share price of various tech companies, cannot be found anywhere on the internet.

‘I have nothing to do with any ‘track, trace and destroy’ software that eliminates information about social networked rumours,’ said Bezgate’s associate, Buck Zoogle.

‘I have not taken advantage of Covid-19, I have not gained from Covid-19, I do not recognise Covid-19 as being beneficial to my business,’ said Bezgate, or was it Buck Zoogle? ‘Apart from extra market share, profit increase and a rising share price, Covid-19 has done nothing for me.’

An associated conspiracy theory suggests that Bezgate or Zoogle, or both, are one and the same person, as neither have ever been seen in the same room together at the same time. Mr Zoogle denies this, saying he’s often in the same room at the same time as himself, and many other rooms at various other times, and he carries a full-length mirror to prove it to himself. He does deny ever meeting anyone called Bezgate, as ‘he is his own man and not amalgamated with anyone,’ confirmed his attorney, Bezla Tesgate.

‘The suggestion that anyone would plan to unleash this deadly Coronavirus into the atmosphere for business gain is nonsense,’ said Zapple Bezooglesoft, ‘and don’t include me in these conspiracies.’ He then boarded a Blue X space rocket with Bezgate, Zoogle and Tesgate and all their families, two by two.