President Trump Incontinence Claim

Written by Monkey Woods

Tuesday, 14 July 2020

image for President Trump Incontinence Claim
The answer to President Trump's problem?

It's been claimed in US political circles that the recent strange behavior and unexplained antics of President Donald Trump are down to a new health problem that he is experiencing - incontinence.

Trump, 74, has been criticized all through his presidency, but even more so recently, after serious errors if judgement over the Coronavirus, and this has had a noticeable effect on his body language.

A stuttering, mincing walk across the White House lawn holding a bible aloft, a decidedly haggard and worn-out look during speeches, and the occasion where he looked unsure of himself and gripped a glass of water with both hands, have got tongues wagging.

Now, comes the claim that the President's cavalier attitude and total lack of restraint extends all the way down to his nether regions, where the lack of restraint is total.

Rumors about Trump wetting himself and inadvertently filling his pants have been circulating for weeks now, and when an unmarked white van was admitted to the White House grounds yesterday, and unloaded a consignment of diapers, those rumors appeared to be confirmed.

When asked by a member of the press if he knew anything about incontinence, the President retorted:

"I know what a continent is - America is a continent!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpIncontinence

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more