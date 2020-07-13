Kanye West Says He Wants To Become The First US President To Record A Number 1 Album

With US politics turning veritable somersaults during the last few years, latest 'contender for the crown', rapper, Kanye West, has said that, not only does he want to be America's second black president, he also wants to make history as the first serving US president to record a number one-selling album.

To this end, he has already started writing lyrics for his new album.

West has grand plans for the redesigning of the interior of the White House. He said, at the weekend, that he has already had an architect work on an idea for a state-of-the-art recording studio at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, so that he can combine his two jobs.

He's also hinted at a not-so-subtle color change for the paintwork.

West said:

"After Reagan became the first movie star president, and Trump became the first TV star president, I want to become the first president to get an album to the top of the charts while I'm running the country."

Political analysts are saying that, if Kanye is successful in his presidential bid, the floodgates would then be flung open, providing the opportunity for other would-be leaders such as Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg to do their thang..