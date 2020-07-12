Kanye West Says He’s Running For President and Lots of Black Celebrities Say He’s As Dumb as a Ketchup Bottle

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Sunday, 12 July 2020

image for Kanye West Says He’s Running For President and Lots of Black Celebrities Say He’s As Dumb as a Ketchup Bottle
Kanye told Kim that she can pick out the White House drapes and he'll pick out the White House speaker system.

CALABASAS, California – Kanye West, the man who is known for being Kim Kardashian’s lesser half has informed the media that he is serious about running for president.

The black entertainer said that he decided to jump on the anti-Trump bandwagon after DJT went back on his promise to make him ambassador to Greenland.

West is very excited, as his just-released song is already in the Top Ten. The song is entitled “My Woman She Be All Mine, Like I Knows Fo Sho She Wanna Be All Mine”.

According to the Right Coast Revue, that song has set a hip hop/rap record for having the most lyrics in a standard 3-minute rap song.

RCR revealed that Kanye’s latest ditty contains 7,919 words, including the word bitch, a total of 103 times.

Kanye is upset at the fact that many black celebrities, including Beyonce, Dak Prescott, Oprah Winfrey, and armadillo trainer Matindo Makawaka, don’t want him to run for president, because he will take votes away from Joe Biden.

Oprah and Beyonce both agree that poor old Kanye is as dumb as a bottle of ketchup.

West reportedly said that before it’s all over, the USA is going to have its second black president, and its most erotic first lady.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

