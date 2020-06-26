Sore Loser Trump Now Accuses Obama Of Treason

With Joe Biden appealing to the masses, rising in the polls, leaving President Trump behind in exhaust fumes, Trump is in a panic and has accused Biden and Obama of treason!

Treason? What must the neighbors think?

Down, down, down in the polls, Trump has accused Barack Obama of everything except leaving the lights on at the White House.

Not to worry. That’ll probably be next!

The only real possible treason former President Barack Obama could be accused of by the judicial branch of the government, (and not by super jealous boo-hoo Bunker Boy) is that Obama failed to run for a third term in office. And Obama left the United States of America in the tiny hands of Bunker Boy.

President Obama, have you no shame? How could you leave this magnificent nation that once sparkled throughout the world in the hands of such an inept and silly little tweeter?

Poet, Dorothy Parker, once wrote, “With the crown of thrones I’ve worn through the years, I can’t be bothered with a little prick like him.” So true, and so appropriate with this particular individual.

And it’s all Barack Obama’s fault! That's the real act of treason!

So to redeem yourself, Mr. President, for failure to run for a third term, and to also further earn that Nobel Peace Prize, get Joe Biden elected President of the United States in 2020.

Rumor has it he’s still looking for a Vice President…

But if not Vice President, a distinguished elder statesman, and perhaps the next Ambassador to the Court of St. James?

