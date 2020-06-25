Black Women In Open Revolt Against Violent Husbands

Written by Monkey Woods

Thursday, 25 June 2020

image for Black Women In Open Revolt Against Violent Husbands
Black wives matter, they're not just to batter

Just when we thought things couldn't possibly get any worse after the recent Black Lives Matter demonstrations and riots, a new protest has begun, against the domestic violence suffered against their persons by the black wives of black men.

The organization's name? Black Wives Matter.

Statistics show that 81% of black women married to, or cohabiting with, a black man have suffered violence at his hands. Or feet. Often both.

The women have grabbed their opportunity, in the current tension-filled atmosphere in the country, to highlight their plight, and to implore society to give them fair treatment, and make them equal.

Jemima Brown, a leading light for Black Wives Matter, said:

"We want our husbands, boyfriends and pimps to stop hitting on us, and treat us fairly and with respect."

But Michael Smith, a black man who is married to a black woman, and admits to beating her regularly, said:

"Personally, I think the women are being a little optimistic. Beating a woman is part of black culture, it's normal, it's custom, it's our heritage. It came with us from Africa, and it's in the blood."

Another black man, Dick Thompson, said:

"We beat 'em, but we love 'em. Secretly, they enjoy it!"

But Dick's wife, Monique, denied this. She said:

"Sometimes I enjoy it, and sometimes I don't."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
abuseblack lives matterDomestic abuseMarriageRacismViolence

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more