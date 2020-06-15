The Hate-Spewing Tucker Carlson Has Already Had 41 Advertisers Drop His Show

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Monday, 15 June 2020

image for The Hate-Spewing Tucker Carlson Has Already Had 41 Advertisers Drop His Show
Many have described Tucker's freaky gaze as a cross between "Clueless" and just downright "Stupid."

NEW YORK CITY – A staff member on the Tucker Carlson Show, which airs on the Fox News Channel (aka Trump Central), reports that he has already lost 41 advertisers and counting.

The reason for the mass sponsor exodus is due to the fact that "Tucky," as he is called by his wife, stated that Black men are only good at sports because they are Black.

Carlson tried to crawfish the remark back, adding he meant to say that the Chinese people are very good with chopsticks, simply because they are Chinese.

NBA superstar LeBron James said that Tucker looks like a creepy gargoyle with those zombie-like eyes of his.

Ann Coulter, GOP pundit, and woman who hates Carlson even more than Nancy Pelosi does, added that 97% of all women say that “Duh-Duh Face” makes their skin crawl.

She then added, "My goodness, that even includes those women who work as carnival freaks."

Some of the biggest sponsors to drop Tuckette, so far include The Walt Disney Corp, Papa Johns Pizza, Preparation H, Paul Bunyan Brand Condoms, Norwegian Airlines, Oopsie Daisy Birth Control Pills, and the KKK.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

