White House To Remain White - For The Time Being

There is to be an all-channel announcement tonight about the future of the White House, after it had been rumored on various social media platforms, that, after pressure from the Black Lives Matter organization, the address at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington, DC, was to be painted black.

After the protesting, rioting, looting, setting-fire to cars and other vehicles, and general mass demonstrations across the country during the last two weeks, and the demands for statues of now-disgraced former heroes to be pulled down, it was only a matter of time before someone brought up the sticky issue of the color of the White House.

Calls for it to be painted black were not taken seriously, as it might look a bit like the Munsters' place.

Then, someone suggested "the perfect compromise" - gray. This was thought to be rather commonplace.

Pastels were considered. Orange was mentioned, but only by one person.

Other colors were also discussed, but it's almost certain that, because of the overriding feeling of white supremacy throughout the United States, the White House will remain white.

For the time being, anyway.