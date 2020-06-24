White Cliffs Of Dover To Be Demolished As Black Lives Matter Campaign Gathers Pace

Written by Monkey Woods

Wednesday, 24 June 2020

The racist cliffs earlier

There's already an 'erosion issue' on the Kent coast, but leaders of Britain's black communities say they are not prepared to wait for Nature to take its course, and have demanded that the White Cliffs of Dover be taken down, and consigned to history.

Even politically-correct residents of Calais, in France, have said that the white cliffs are an eyesore and an affront to black people.

And especially taunting to any black people who might be in a boat.

The cliffs have shone like a beacon to all that have traversed the English Channel for millennia, welcoming sailors back to the country after their 'noble' conquests abroad, and have come to signify 'Britishness'.

Or 'white Britishness', at any rate.

The cliffs were immortalised in song by Dame Vera Lynn, as she crooned:

"There'll be bluebirds over, the white cliffs of Dover..."

but the bluebirds haven't been seen since Dame Vera died last Thursday, at the age of 103.

In response, and as if they thought 'the coast was now clear', dozens of gullible protestors had assembled at the foot of the cliffs, this morning, armed with hammers and chisels, to start work on their demolition.

Work is expected to go on forever.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

