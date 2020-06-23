Black Lives Matter Joined By Other Colors That Matter

There was trouble brewing all around the world last night, as the apparent success of the Black Lives Matter campaign gave rise to calls from other races that other colors matter as well.

Protestors gathered in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh, in various cities in India, and in Islamabad and Karachi in Pakistan, chanting that:

"Brown lives matter!"

The Chinese weren't to be outdone, either. Huge crowds were out in force in Beijing and Shanghai, joyfully singing their adaptation of the slogan:

"Yellow lives matter!"

And in Dublin, a group of drunken revellers outside a bar in the city, sang:

"Green loives matter, so the' do!"

In more-reserved England, there was a more sober approach to things. Although there were marches in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and numerous other towns and cities, there was a more philosophical attitude to proceedings. Instead of immediately retaliating with the rather obvious "White lives matter!", the grim-faced English took stock of the situation, then blandly folded their arms, accepted their lot, and resigned themselves to a bleak future, with the understated:

"Nothing really matters - least of all us!"

Ominously, police were on standby.