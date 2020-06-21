Man Became Confused About John Bolton And Joe Biden

A man who, by his own admittance, is largely unfamiliar with the subject of US Politics, made an astonishing and barely-believable blunder this morning, when, thinking up a ridiculous story for publication on TheSpoof.com, he inexplicably confused former US National Security Adviser, John Bolton, with the Democratic Party's Joe Biden.

There are similarities between the two gentlemen, of course: they are both American, old, and politicians, but anyone with even a grain of knowledge of current news would be expected to know the difference.

Sadmy, for social commentator, Moys Kenwood, 56, this was not the case.

He said:

"John, Joe, Bolton, Biden, Jimbob, Jethro... who the fuck knows what's going on over there? I think it was the combination of a couple of blokes with the 'JB' for their initials that threw me. For the sake of Jesus Budda!"

Boris Johnson was unavailable for comment.