What If You Gave A Party And Nobody Came?

What if you were having a big celebration? A comeback party. Say, from a coronavirus quarantine, where a million people promised to attend.

Confidently, you announced it to the media several times, adding that there would be an overflow area for people who couldn’t quite make it into the main party arena. Loaded the plane to fly to the event/party, and guess what?

Oops! Nobody shows up!

Well, instead of a million celebrants, only 6,500 turned up—lots and lots of empty seats all around the auditorium.

Ouch! Send in the balloons!

After Trump’s Tulsa fiasco, Trump was photographed returning to the White House late that night. His red tie gone, shirt unbuttoned, fat red neck exposed, dirty look at the photographer, not resembling the happy trooper leaving the White House earlier in the day.

Suppose you gave a party and no one showed up?

That was the picture of Donald Trump. Someone described it as, Trump's walk of shame. All he needed was a black dress and a sunny morning. Instead of carrying a pair of black high heels in his other hand, Trump carried a crumpled up MAGA hat.

Be best must have taken off for Alaska like pronto.

Of course, it had to be Barack Obama’s fault. Somehow. Anyhow. He did it!

Those demonstrators, they were all paid to protest the police shootings of two African American men, and those demonstrators frightened Trump’s very gentle supporters. Trump’s supporters were also deluged with false stories by the fake news about the coronavirus erupting everywhere, in a second spike, including Tulsa.

They wanted to attend by the thousands more, but like poof, they stayed home.

But wait until next time.

